BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the May 13th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:BUI opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.