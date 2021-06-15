International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,099,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1,725.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after buying an additional 1,369,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in International Paper by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after buying an additional 810,665 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.