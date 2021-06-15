B. Riley Initiates Coverage on PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGS. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.90.
AGS opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 377,569 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PlayAGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
