B. Riley Initiates Coverage on PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGS. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.90.

AGS opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 377,569 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

