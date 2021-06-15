Comparing Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) and Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Score Media and Gaming and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Score Media and Gaming -280.86% -196.18% -72.36% Huntington Ingalls Industries 7.17% 32.21% 7.25%

This table compares Score Media and Gaming and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Score Media and Gaming $15.42 million N/A -$28.22 million ($0.08) -278.00 Huntington Ingalls Industries $9.36 billion 0.94 $696.00 million $10.00 21.98

Huntington Ingalls Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Score Media and Gaming. Score Media and Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Ingalls Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Score Media and Gaming and Huntington Ingalls Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Score Media and Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 Huntington Ingalls Industries 0 5 1 0 2.17

Score Media and Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.33%. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus price target of $187.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.70%. Given Score Media and Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Score Media and Gaming is more favorable than Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries beats Score Media and Gaming on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc. operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews. The company also provides theScore Bet, a mobile sports betting platform that delivers various pre-game and in-game markets and betting options, lightning-fast scores, and in-game data comprising early cash-out, and easy and secure deposit and withdrawal options. In addition, it operates theScore.com, a web platform that provides sports news, scores, and video and editorial content written by original sports voices. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also provides nuclear-powered ships, such as aircraft carriers and submarines, as well as refueling and overhaul, and inactivation services. In addition, the company offers naval nuclear support services, including fleet services comprising design, construction, maintenance, and disposal activities for in service U.S. Navy nuclear ships; and maintenance services on nuclear reactor prototypes. Further, it provides life-cycle sustainment services, high-end information technology solutions, mission-based solutions, nuclear management and operations and environmental management services, defense and federal solutions, and unmanned systems. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

