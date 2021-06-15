MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

MEIP opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $369.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.52.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. On average, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after buying an additional 474,569 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,637 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,660 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $6,729,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 193,698 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

