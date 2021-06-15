MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.68% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.
MEIP opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $369.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after buying an additional 474,569 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,637 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,660 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $6,729,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 193,698 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
