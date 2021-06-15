Analyzing SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) & Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and Kingsway Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.92 $143.52 million N/A N/A Kingsway Financial Services $61.36 million 1.91 -$6.72 million N/A N/A

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 33.31% 27.19% 8.79% Kingsway Financial Services -7.31% 5.89% 0.24%

Risk & Volatility

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SiriusPoint and Kingsway Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Kingsway Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, businesses, and homebuilders. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

