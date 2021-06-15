Head-To-Head Comparison: Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) versus The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

78.0% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A The Hackett Group 2.70% 10.15% 7.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and The Hackett Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Hackett Group $239.48 million 2.26 $5.47 million $0.42 42.79

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and The Hackett Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Hackett Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.03%. The Hackett Group has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.01%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than The Hackett Group.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Bowman Consulting Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices to help clients develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise. It also provides Oracle EEA solutions for core financial close and consolidation, integrated business planning, and reporting/advanced analytics areas. In addition, the company offers SAP Solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change management, exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services; and OneStream practice that helps clients choose and deploy OneStream XF Platform and Market Place solutions. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.