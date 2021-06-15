Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will report $26.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $47.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $117.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $121.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.10 million, with estimates ranging from $135.63 million to $144.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million.

ASC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

ASC stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $134.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.07. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 40.3% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 276,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 79,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

