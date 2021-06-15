Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report $77.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.16 million and the highest is $77.50 million. Digi International reported sales of $70.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $307.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.77 million to $308.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $331.98 million, with estimates ranging from $328.86 million to $335.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGII. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Digi International in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.84 million, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.12. Digi International has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 56.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

