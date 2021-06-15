Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $597.74 Million

Analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to post $597.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $591.25 million to $602.10 million. Twilio reported sales of $400.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,023 shares of company stock valued at $47,820,613. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $343.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.51. Twilio has a 52 week low of $193.49 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

