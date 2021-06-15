Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Shares of PANL opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.73. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $67,304.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,637,193 shares of company stock worth $20,493,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

