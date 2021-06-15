Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Qumu in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Qumu has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Qumu by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

