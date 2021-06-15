Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $235.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coupa Software reported impressive first quarter fiscal 2022 results which benefited from continued strength in the uptake of Coupa Pay offerings and cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) solutions. Continued momentum in Coupa Advantage Express, Strategic Sourcing, Risk Assess and Source Together solutions is anticipated to bolster its subscription services revenues going forward. Strategic acquisitions and a diversified customer base also bode well. However, the company is bearing the brunt of sluggish spend across small and medium sized businesses (SMB) due to pandemic-led macroeconomic weakness, which may impede growth in the near term. Also, the COVID crisis induced lower spend on travel, which could affect the adoption of Coupa Travel Sabre. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.63.

Coupa Software stock opened at $239.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.72. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $314,358.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $263,076.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,720 shares of company stock worth $43,206,327. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

