Ascendiant Capital Markets Increases Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $70.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price hoisted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.44.

Groupon stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Groupon has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Groupon by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

