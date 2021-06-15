Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASYS. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ASYS opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

