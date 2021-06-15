Short Interest in Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Rises By 175.0%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $138.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.48. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

