Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 177.5% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.
About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
