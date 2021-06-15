Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 177.5% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 332,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 79,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.