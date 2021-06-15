The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period.

GGZ stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

