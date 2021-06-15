Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,824.86 ($23.84).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,640.50 ($21.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,676.44.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

