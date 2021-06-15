Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,824.86 ($23.84).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,640.50 ($21.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,676.44.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

