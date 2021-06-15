Short Interest in Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Increases By 186.1%

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 186.1% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NROM stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Noble Roman’s has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative net margin of 35.54% and a negative return on equity of 78.28%.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

