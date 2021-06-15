FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Aurora Mobile Limited Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 51.35%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of JG opened at $3.08 on Monday. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $362.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the period. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

