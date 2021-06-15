Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Accolade, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Accolade in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $53.19 on Monday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.47.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Accolade by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $2,493,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $37,753,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

