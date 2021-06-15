FY2022 Earnings Estimate for American Software, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Software in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for American Software’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $24.35 on Monday. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $796.44 million, a P/E ratio of 101.46 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,490. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 208.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

