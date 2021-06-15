Bark & Co to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bark & Co in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bark & Co’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $12.31 on Monday. Bark & Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

