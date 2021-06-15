Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $76.76.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

