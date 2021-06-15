Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Average” Rating for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their average rating on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.29.

TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

