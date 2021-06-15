Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.18.

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.