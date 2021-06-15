Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

VIR opened at $45.54 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of -1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at $72,742,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $520,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,097.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock worth $2,893,803. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

