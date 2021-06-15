Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €101.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIR. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €115.38 ($135.75).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €112.40 ($132.24) on Friday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €101.58.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.