Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $228.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CME. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.69.

CME Group stock opened at $216.70 on Friday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $8,585,610. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

