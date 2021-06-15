Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

WMC stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $234.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a quick ratio of 1,242.58.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after buying an additional 428,535 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at $957,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 125,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 638.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,617 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

