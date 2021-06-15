Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.87. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,632 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,995,000 after acquiring an additional 920,387 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after acquiring an additional 242,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after acquiring an additional 305,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

