Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Cut to GBX 494 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 494 ($6.45) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 580.88 ($7.59).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 530 ($6.92) on Friday. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 558.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.22.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

