JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 59

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 59 ($0.77) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 49.90 ($0.65).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 47.84 ($0.63) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 145.19. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The firm has a market cap of £33.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 499,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 829,912 shares of company stock worth $36,355,419.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

