Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Chewy stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,753.50, a P/E/G ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

