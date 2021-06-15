Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.56.
Chewy stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,753.50, a P/E/G ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.
In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
