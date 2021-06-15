Barclays Lowers ITM Power (LON:ITM) Price Target to GBX 600

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ITM Power in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 381 ($4.98) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 419.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. ITM Power has a 1-year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -56.87.

In other news, insider Andy Allen purchased 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

