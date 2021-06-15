Valneva SE’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 15th (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva’s (NASDAQ:VALN) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, June 15th. Valneva had issued 2,318,881 shares in its initial public offering on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $61,241,647 based on an initial share price of $26.41. During Valneva’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have commented on VALN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Valneva stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Valneva has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.33.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

