Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $17.43. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 1,623 shares.

Specifically, VP Philip Pyle sold 58,334 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,429.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,099.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Kinyon sold 22,877 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $377,699.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at $606,759.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,996 shares of company stock worth $3,354,725. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

GATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 27.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 60.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.