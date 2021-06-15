Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) fell 4.3% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.46. 16,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,632,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Specifically, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYH. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

