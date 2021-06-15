Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 15th

Corner Growth Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:COOLU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 15th. Corner Growth Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS COOLU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 684.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

