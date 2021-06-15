Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for AON in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

AON opened at $250.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. AON has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in AON by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in AON by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in AON by 3.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

