Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.69) Per Share

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $8.46 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $711.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $8,270,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $8,218,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,549,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

