Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Masco in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

NYSE:MAS opened at $58.85 on Monday. Masco has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.40.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

