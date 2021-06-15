Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SPX Co. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SPX in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

SPXC has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. SPX’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,617,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

