Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $122.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.12.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 630,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,463,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.