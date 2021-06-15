Brokers Offer Predictions for Venator Materials PLC’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Venator Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

VNTR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $579.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Venator Materials by 1,673.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 519,208 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth $398,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.