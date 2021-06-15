ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Down 59.3% in May

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.82.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.259 per share. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is 64.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGESY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

