Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the May 13th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Andritz stock opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48. Andritz has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $48.20.
About Andritz
Featured Article: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.