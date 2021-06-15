Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Acquires 2,994 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin acquired 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £19,760.40 ($25,817.09).

On Thursday, May 20th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,672 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £9,931.68 ($12,975.80).

On Monday, May 17th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,006 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of £11,895.58 ($15,541.65).

Audioboom Group stock opened at GBX 675 ($8.82) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 645.51. The company has a market cap of £105.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Audioboom Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 770 ($10.06).

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

