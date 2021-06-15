Short Interest in Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Drops By 35.3%

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Safeplus International stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88. Safeplus International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Safeplus International Company Profile

Safeplus International Holdings Limited develops and markets various technologies for the medical device industries. It is seeking partners to monetize its patented technologies, including biothermal power supply and pulsewidth modulation technology to enhance the performance of pacemakers and neurostimulators, and photonics and nanomaterials patents.

