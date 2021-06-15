Short Interest in Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Drops By 35.3%

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of Safeplus International stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88. Safeplus International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $3.00.
Safeplus International Company Profile
